At the EU summit next week, heads of state and government want to decide whether negotiations on EU accession for Ukraine, which has been weakened by Russia's war of aggression, should begin. The Rada also called on EU states to continue to support Ukraine's fight for state sovereignty and for the restoration of its territorial integrity and not to ease up on financial aid to the country.
Ukraine received candidate status in 2022. A large majority of EU states now want to decide, among other things, on the official start of accession negotiations at the summit on December 14th and 15th. But it is still questionable whether this will happen. A decision is only possible if no EU member state vetoes it and just a few days ago Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened a blockade. Among other things, he criticizes the fact that Ukraine is not yet meeting all the reform requirements.
