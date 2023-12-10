The governments and parliaments of the EU member states should decide to start negotiations next Friday (December 15th), according to the appeal passed by the majority. The meeting, which was held behind closed doors due to martial law, was reported on Saturday in Kiev by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his channel on the Telegram news service.

At the EU summit next week, heads of state and government want to decide whether negotiations on EU accession for Ukraine, which has been weakened by Russia's war of aggression, should begin. The Rada also called on EU states to continue to support Ukraine's fight for state sovereignty and for the restoration of its territorial integrity and not to ease up on financial aid to the country.