





03:51

After being sworn in Parliament, Javier Milei gave his first speech as president, but not before the Legislative Assembly. In a symbolic act he did it in front of “the people”, from the steps of Congress. In his speech, he announced cuts and despite this he received broad support from his followers present at the event, he also said that stabilizing the country's economic situation could take 18 to 24 months. He then traveled the two kilometers that separated him from the Casa Rosada, the Presidency, where he received foreign dignitaries in the White Room. Natalio Cosoy reports.