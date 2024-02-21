Intervene on scars and war burns before they worsen and become irrecoverable. By acting in an innovative way thanks to the progress of aesthetic and reconstructive medicine and aiming to preserve the functionality of the affected area and make the outcome, physical but also social and work-related, less impactful for the person involved. That's the goal of the project.Mission to Kiev' promoted by 'RegenerateDerma' today in Rome. Born to treat women subjected to violence, the RigeneraDerma project is now aimed free of charge at soldiers and civilians injured during the war in Ukraine. The initiative was created by Maurizio Busonifounder of the company Expo Italywhich created RigeneraDerma, but sees a strong alliance with the scientific world.

The humanitarian mission 'Mission to Kiev' benefits from the patronage of the University of Verona with the collaboration of Professor Andrea Sbarbati and the engineer Sheila Veronese, Professor Francesco D'Andrea ofFederico II University of Naples; of Andrzej Ignaciuk, past president of Uime (Union Internationale de Mèdicine Esthétique) of Warsaw and a group of Ukrainian doctors. The Biodermogenesi methodology for the regeneration of skin tissues will be made available to Ukrainian doctors, starting with a group of 10 members of the initiative who will provide the therapies to patients after specific training. “At the moment we aim to train the first 10 Ukrainian doctors and the estimate, at least at the beginning, is to help about a hundred patients with treatment. We are interested in letting the Ukrainian population know that today they have free help for war wounds“, explained Busoni.

'Mission to Kiev' has solid scientific basis. “Despite the fact that the history of humanity has been marked by wars, no one has bothered to treat the scars of the wounded survivors, who have been abandoned to their own devices, with relationship problems caused precisely by the scars, sometimes disfiguring, and many times unable to return to the world of work, consequently losing their economic independence. To date – Busoni highlighted – there is no validated therapeutic protocol, nor a damage assessment scale. Therefore we started from the study of war scars and their consequences, such as for example serious and sometimes chronic dermatitis or devastating forms of skin cancer such as Marjolin's ulcers, developing an evaluation scale for these scars which we called Powasas(Patient and observer war scar assessment scale). The scale will be adopted for the entire duration of Mission to Kiev and will initially allow the severity of the injuries to be determined and subsequently to evaluate the improvements made. Data from all treated patients will therefore be collected in order to publish clinical studies aimed at reducing the information gap in the treatment of war scars.”

“War scars are the result of gunshot trauma and have peculiar characteristics. In fact, these are often extensive wounds, lacerated-contused, infected and with tissue loss. The healing of such wounds involves pathological scars, thickened, often painful and retracting, with associated functional disorders if localized in flexion-extensor areas such as the limbs and neck. The therapy is not easy to achieve,” he explained Francesco D'Andreadirector of the Department of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery at the Federico II Polyclinic in Naples and past president of Sicpre, the Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery.

“War wounds have always represented a challenge for medicine, because they arise in difficult situations and are unpredictable, both due to their location and the formation mechanism. They have always been a challenge for humanity. It could be said that “Medicine was born to treat war wounds. And this challenge has not yet been won. In the scar we have an example of what happens in every part of the body during aging, but in an acute way – he underlined Andrea Sbarbati, full professor of Human Anatomy, director of the Human Anatomy and Histology Section, University of Verona – In fact, phenomena of atrophy and hypertrophy are generated, which lead to a fibrotic tissue with vascular problems, as happens in aged tissues. It is as if the fabric ages in a matter of days or months. Today we have methods available that can rejuvenate the tissue. We could say, in technical terms, to mesenchymalize the tissue, and we have a moral duty to develop these technologies because they can be useful in many pathological situations, even outside the context of war. The University of Verona has been studying the treatment presented for some time both from an anatomical-functional and bio-engineering point of view. The results of these studies have been published in international scientific journals. In particular, the possibility of inducing tissue regenerative phenomena has been highlighted.”

“To understand how to treat war wounds, it is essential to understand how they are caused. Focusing, in particular, on those caused by a firearm or explosive, it must be considered that the wound is generated by a thermal burn associated with a chemical burn. The thermal effect ends with the cooling of the tissues. Chemical agents, however, continue to erode deep tissue until the last molecule of agent is washed away from the body. Treating this type of damage means restructuring all the tissues involved, sometimes regenerating them. Because the deeper the wound, the more extensive the scar, and the more serious the functional damage and, consequently, the social damage”, he concluded Sheila Veroneseexpert in regenerative medicine, who deals with biomedical devices, from operation to physiological interactions, at the Department of Neurological, Biomedical and Movement Sciences of the University of Verona.