Many announcements have been made today around Nintendo Switch, most of them third-party games that will arrive on the hybrid platform in the coming months. And to almost finish the event they have given a particular announcement for the online platform, with the revelation that some classics will return to the delight of fans, specifically from the beloved company called Rare.

It is confirmed that Snake Rattle N Roll, RC Pro-Am, Killer Instinct, Battletoads in Battlemaniacs and Blast Corps They will be added to the virtual console catalog that is activated by becoming an online member of the console. This as further proof that Microsoft is having special deals with the big N to bring old games to fans.

Here is the trailer:

The best thing is that players will not have to wait for the games, since from this moment on they can update the NES, SNES and N64 application to play them. Of course, for the Nintendo 64 title it is necessary to pay for the expansion pass.

Via: Nintendo