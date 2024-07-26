It is a healthcare facility for hospitalization of the territorial assistance network that performs an intermediate function between home and hospitalization, but in the form of a cooperative. It is called Genesaret, is located in Desenzano del Garda (Brescia) and it is the first community hospital to be managed with this formula thanks to a social cooperative, Raphaël with the support of Cfi, Cooperazione finanza impresa, an institutional investor participated in and supervised by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy. The new Raphaël-Genesaret structure, which will be inaugurated tomorrow, July 27 – explains a note – is located inside the ‘Cittadella della Salute’, similar to a Community House close to the territory, which offers integrated responses to primary health needs. Inside there is a blood sampling point, some general medicine clinics of the Medicinsieme cooperative, a religious community composed of three nuns of the Congregation of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Incarnate Word, the headquarters of home services and one of the three specialist polyclinics of the Raphaël cooperative, accredited with the National Health Service.

The hospital – which has 20 accredited beds – is dedicated to light and short-term hospitalization, intermediate, between the hospital and home, functional to the recovery of the patient. The work, which cost 4 million euros, was also realized thanks to the Small2big project, an unprecedented initiative in the Italian entrepreneurial scene, conceived by the EU Commission and planned by Cfi to introduce even smaller companies to capitalization and asset consolidation paths. A launch pad, therefore, to support the growth of cooperatives.

There Raphaë Cooperativel, founded on January 13, 1984 in Iseo by Don Pierino Ferrari, operates in the territories of Garda, Bassa Bresciana Orientale and Sebino and has 58 members, of which 12 are worker members. “Don Pierino’s intuitions on the dignity of the fragile person, whether weakened by disability or illness, find continuity today in the active services – says the president of the cooperative, Roberto Marcelli – The effort that unites them is that of giving human, legal, organizational and economic solidity to an enterprise that has now involved thousands of people for whom, in some way, they feel responsible: the sick, first of all, and their families, the collaborators who offer their expertise and then the supporters, the donors, the volunteers and all those who have considered Don Pierino’s proposals credible to live charity, to plan it, to make it capable of dialogue with the world, open to the riches of innovation and progress that the world is able to offer and at the same time bold to propose to the world a high ideal”.

This “large and consolidated network of charity and solidarity – comments Mauro Frangipresident of Cfi – has become a ‘social enterprise’, generating increasingly advanced and qualified responses to the care needs of people and the community”. This is “a process that significantly improves the quality of life of a community because it generates social institutions capable of producing effective responses to crucial needs such as people’s health and, at the same time, stimulates people to be active protagonists, responsible subjects. For these reasons Cfi has chosen with conviction to be one of the financial partners of the project, becoming a member of the social cooperative Raphaël. Certainly one of the experiences of excellence in Lombardy and Italian healthcare”.

The Raphaël cooperative is one of the activities started by the priest whose cause for beatification is currently underway. Two foundations, a voluntary association and a social promotion association are also part of this reality. Overall, the two service management bodies, the Raphaël cooperative and the Mamré Onlus foundation, guarantee the functioning in the Brescia area of: 8 residential services for the disabled (in Desenzano, Calcinato, Brescia, Villa Carcina, Concesio, Clusane); 4 sheltered accommodations; a community for minors in Lograto; an integrated day center and a nursing home for the elderly in Clusane for 200 people; an augmentative and alternative communication clinic (CAA) in Brescia. Furthermore, two personalized cancer prevention clinics (in Calcinato and Clusane) and a specialist polyclinic, affiliated with the NHS, in Desenzano del Garda, which have been accessed by more than 10 thousand people, and finally a home care service and a home palliative care unit that have followed almost 400 patients in their homes. Overall, the two facilities employ approximately 200 people.