L’super heat alert will return to maximum levels in the next few hours. If today, Saturday 27 July, no city is still on the red alert, for tomorrow – Sunday 27 – there will again be six provincial capitals affected by the highest level of alert.

Meanwhile, twelve cities with orange warnings todayreported in the bulletin on heat waves of the Ministry of Health: these are Florence, Frosinone, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti and Rome, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Latina, Pescara and Viterbo.

Hot Sunday, red dots return

On Sunday 28th July there will therefore be 6 Italian cities to red dot for the risk of heat waves: maximum alert for Florence, Frosinone, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti and Rome.

Tomorrow is therefore expected to be the hottest day of a week that has not seen the first city with a red flag. Among the 27 provincial capitals monitored by the ministerial surveillance system, in addition to the 6 with alert 3, the maximum risk level, on July 28 there are 13 orange dots (level 2): ​​in Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Latina, Milan, Naples, Pescara, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo. Yellow dot (risk 1) for Ancona, Bari, Cagliari, Catania, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Messina and Reggio Calabria. No green dot (risk 0).