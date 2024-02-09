The Ukrainian army said on Friday that 16 drones were launched at different regions of the country during the night, and the air defenses destroyed ten of them.

Ukrainian civil authorities explained that the drones targeted the eastern Kharkiv region, wounding at least one person.

Russia has not yet issued a comment in this regard.

For its part, the Russian army announced on Friday that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected a command center for Russian forces participating in the Ukrainian crisis.

The minister was briefed by senior officers on the situation at the front and thanked the soldiers for their “successful offensive steps on most of the axes and the acquisition of positions of greater benefit.”

The army did not specify the date or location of the visit.

As the second anniversary of the Ukrainian crisis approaches at the end of this February, the Russians and Ukrainians are exchanging attacks daily with explosive drones, whether on the front or deep in the territory.