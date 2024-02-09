Fans of Agua Marina and Armonía 10, well-known Peruvian cumbia groups, will be able to enjoy the successes of both in the same place, as the two orchestras will be part of a free concert in Lima, during February. The best of national music will be present in an event that the public will be able to attend freely, since no amount will be charged for tickets. In this note we tell you all the details of the long-awaited show in which the national talent will be the protagonist.

YOU CAN SEE: Agua Marina cancels concert and blames the San Marcos administration: “They have only put obstacles in our way”

When and where will Agua Marina and Armonía 10 be presented?

The emblematic orchestras Marine Water and Harmony 10 They will perform in a massive concert, but they will not be alone, as other artists will also pass the stage, such as Brunella Torpoco and Marisol Caverowho will provide the musical quota for a special date for one of the best-known districts of Lima Norte.

The main event will take place this Tuesday, February 13, starting at 2:00 pm, on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of the Puente Piedra district. The show will take place at the Municipal Stadium facilities, located next to the Huamantanga market.

Why did Agua Marina cancel its concert?

Agua Marina canceled its 47-year anniversary concert at the San Marcos Stadium due to numerous obstacles imposed by the venue's administration, which prevented it from organizing the event properly. The band expressed their disappointment and announced that the refund of the tickets would be made through Teleticket. The Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos would not have responded to the accusations at the time of the news.

“The date proposed by the administration of the Stadium ofSaint Markit was for himNovember 25;However, since such a commitment was assumed, the authorities in chargethey have only hindered usin the preparations for our event, making it impossible for us, as artists, to offer you the first-class show in the agreed time,” the statement says.

“We believewe have been mistreated as artists. We have witnessed an administration that is not very collaborative, informal and that prioritizes the presentations of foreign artists,” they added in their public statement.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Peru have its own Grammys?: Capemúsica Awards will award the best singers

Where will Armonía 10 be presented in February?

The presentations of Harmony 10 They don't stop, and for the month of Valentine's Day they will arrive in various parts of Peru to delight their fans with their hits and classics of Peruvian cumbia. According to the information on their official Instagram account, the concerts will reach Tacna, Ecuador, Arica, Piura, Chiclayo, Sechura, Cajamarca and more.



#Agua #Marina #Armonía #join #free #concert #place