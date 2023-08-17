Great news for nostalgic lovers of novels. On social media, a user, identified as @virgin_sandrisima on TikTok, he pointed out that he saw an iconic actress from “Pasión de gavilanes” in the recordings of the third season of “Ugly Betty”, unleashing the hysteria of all the fans, who asked him for more details about what he saw during the filming of the new installment of the Colombian production.

The followers of the story written by Fernando Gaitán also went crazy when, in one of the videos published by the young woman, Natalia Ramírez could be seen, who will return with her role as Marcela Valencia.

Who is the actress from ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ who will appear in ‘Ugly Betty 3’?

According to @virgen_sandrisima, the actress in question is, nothing more and nothing less, zharick leonwho played Rosario Montesone of the villains of history and who earned the sympathy of all lovers of the famous Telemundo production.

“This got out of hand. I didn’t think so many people would watch my video. I was nearby, working, I went to the store and when I got there I met Betty, Berta, Sandra, Marcela and other new characters. Zharick León was there, I don’t know what role he will play, but he was divine, ”said the Internet user, in response to one of her followers.

Currently, León has been participating in another telenovela, titled ‘Mighty Romina’in which she plays Virginia Vélez, the main antagonist, and shares roles with Juanita Molinaactress named to be Camila, the daughter of Betty and Armando in the sequel to the novel, which will be produced by Prime Video. Zharik León, for the moment, still does not confirm or deny anything, so we will have to wait for some official information to ensure his participation.

When and where can you see the third season of ‘Ugly Betty’?

Season 3 of ‘Ugly Betty’ still does not have a confirmed release date, the only thing that is known at the moment is that it will be released in mid-2024. As @virgen_sandrisima mentioned, the production is still in the filming stage, so what will have to wait to see it on the screen. It should be remembered that this new story will have 20 chapters of 30 minutes each.

On the other hand, the new installment of the love story between Betty Pinzón and Armando Mendoza can be seen on the Prime Video platform, since it is an original production of said streaming company. In addition, the first season of the Colombian telenovela can also be seen on Prime Video, while ‘Ecomoda’, the second part, can be enjoyed through the official website of Canal RCN.

What will season 3 of ‘Ugly Betty’ be about?

The new story of ‘Ugly Betty’ It will take place 20 years after the final scene of the original soap opera. As we have seen, the protagonist will remain married to Armando and will have to rebuild her relationship with her daughter, who is now a teenager, Camila. As if this weren’t enough, she will try to cope with the crisis in the family company and question whether she made the right decision to marry her former boss.

