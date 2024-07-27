TASS: Khodorkovsky faces case for violating rules of foreign agent activity

In relation to the former owner of the oil company YUKOS, Mikhail Khodorkovsky (recognized as a foreign agent) may initiate a criminal case under the article on evasion of duties of a foreign agent. This became known TASS citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

“There are grounds for initiating a case,” the agency’s source said.

In early July, it was reported that the Prosecutor General’s Office had secured the confiscation of property belonging to Khodorkovsky and the former head of the MENATEP group, Platon Lebedev, worth almost 10 billion rubles in favor of the state.

Khodorkovsky was added to the register of foreign agents in May 2022.