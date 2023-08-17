Two engineers inspect generator machinery at a nuclear power plant during an outage. Monty Rakusen(Getty Images)

Prolonged exposure to low doses of ionizing radiation is associated with a higher risk of death from cancer than previously thought, according to a study of nearly 310,000 nuclear industry workers in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The mortality rate from solid tumors increases by 52% at 10 years for each accumulated gray, a unit of absorbed radiation that is equivalent to about 10,000 chest X-rays. The individual risk, however, remains very low.

the epidemiologist Amy Berrington, who has not participated in the research, gives an example, using another usual unit of absorbed dose. “For every 1,000 people exposed to 100 millisieverts of ionizing radiation—most nuclear workers are exposed to less than 10 millisieverts—there could be an extra 10 deaths, instead of five, on top of the more than 200 expected deaths from tumors produced by other causes”, Berrington explained to the portal Science Media Center. “Twice a small risk is still a small risk,” stressed the epidemiologist, from the Institute for Cancer Research, in London.

The new study includes data from workers in the nuclear industry between 1944 and 2016. The authors have analyzed almost 104,000 deaths, more than 28,000 of them caused by solid tumors, which include the most common types of cancer, except leukemia. The mortality rate from these tumors increases by 52% for each accumulated gray, but doubles if the analysis is restricted to workers receiving lower doses of less than 100 milligrays. The signatories —headed by the epidemiologist Mary Schubauer-Beriganof the International Agency for Research on Cancer— trust that their results will help improve radiation protection measures in sectors such as the nuclear industry, scientific research and medicine.

The risk of cancer from a given dose of radiation has historically been deduced from the survivors of the atomic bombs dropped by the United States on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, at the end of World War II. These people, however, received most of the radiation in a second, as highlighted jim smith, an expert in radioactivity from the University of Portsmouth, in the United Kingdom. “It has long been assumed that chronic exposures to low doses of radiation, with the same amount absorbed, are between 1.5 and 2 times less harmful than acute exposures, such as those of atomic bomb survivors,” he has reported Smith to the Science Media Center. “The results of this important study support the evidence accumulated over the past few decades that long-term chronic doses are actually likely to be as detrimental as acute doses, in terms of cancer risk per amount of radiation absorbed by the body. organism,” says Smith.

All citizens are exposed to ionizing radiation, but its origin is mainly natural. The average dose in the Spanish population is 3.7 millisieverts per year, of which 2.4 (64%) come from natural radiation, according to the data of the Nuclear Safety Council. Cosmic rays cause an average dose of 0.39 millisieverts, a figure that increases in frequent travelers on transoceanic flights. Radon gas, coming from the uranium present in the subsoil, generates an average dose of 1.15 millisieverts. And X-ray diagnostic techniques reach an average dose of 1.2 millisieverts. Living near a nuclear power plant is hardly 0.005 millisiervertsaccording to the United Nations Scientific Committee for the Study of the Effects of Atomic Radiation.

The new study is published this Thursday in the specialized magazine The BMJ. Among the signatories is the epidemiologist Isabelle Thierry Chef, head of the Medical Radiation group of the Barcelona Institute for Global Health. The team has already published a similar job in 2015. Their results suggested a 48% increase in the estimated death rate from cancer, excluding leukemia, for each gray. The authors then calculated that about 200 of the 19,000 solid tumor deaths observed were associated with excess exposure to artificial radiation.

The work published this Thursday by the team led by Mary Schubauer-Berigan once again dismantles the idea that high and punctual doses of radiation, such as those suffered by the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, are more harmful than low and prolonged doses. “Our study has found no evidence of a lower risk of solid tumors, per unit dose, among workers routinely exposed to low doses of radiation,” the authors note.

