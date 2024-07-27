Latvian blogger Bukains and his daughter sailed to Russia on a raft and asked for asylum

Latvian citizen Stanislav Bukains and his five-year-old daughter sailed to Russia on a raft and asked for asylum, REN TV reported.

Bukins was persecuted in Latvia

Bukins traveled most of the way on a raft. His friend Ruslan Pankratov said that the Latvian is a political blogger and activist, and is also suspected of espionage.

Stanislav Bukins was indeed subject to criminal prosecution. This is not news to anyone Ruslan Pankratovan activist’s friend

Pankratov admitted that Bukains could have traveled to Lithuania or Estonia and crossed the border into Russia there. He admitted that he did not know why the man chose such an unusual way to end up in Russia. According to Pankratov, the Latvian security service “will anathematize” anyone who has a negative opinion of European politicians and a positive opinion of Russian ones, which is why it is called the Gestapo.

Latvian crosses border in Pskov region

TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov wrote in Telegram-channel that the man crossed the border in the Pskov region. According to the journalist, Bukains “is on special lists of citizens against whom criminal proceedings have been initiated in Latvia on suspicion of recruiting individuals to participate in terrorist activities.”

The publication also reports that the migration service in Pskov has accepted a petition to recognize Bukins and his daughter. The situation is being monitored by the Main Directorate for Migration Issues of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. The official representative of the department, Irina Volk, posted Solovyov’s publication on her Telegram-channel.

Earlier, a large family from Germany received asylum in Russia

At the end of 2023, the Harder family with many children from Germany received temporary asylum in Russia to save their children. The father, mother and six children, four of whom are still minors, arrived in the Kaluga region in November.

The parents admitted that they decided to flee Germany out of fear that the republic’s juvenile police would take their children away from them. In the future, the Harders plan to obtain Russian citizenship.

We will only welcome all law-abiding citizens of other countries who want to move to Russia, live here, work, and link their fate and the fate of their children with our country. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the country will accept law-abiding foreigners. He pointed out that there are certain rules, legal regulation, which resolves issues of obtaining citizenship of the country.