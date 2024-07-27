Saturday, July 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Paris Olympics | A mistake that attracted attention at the opening of the Olympic Games: the flag was raised facing the wrong way

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2024
in World Europe
1
Paris Olympics | A mistake that attracted attention at the opening of the Olympic Games: the flag was raised facing the wrong way
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Helsingin Sanomat follows the events of the Paris Olympics.

On Saturday The Paris Olympics are kicking off properly. A few events were organized before the opening, but today is the first full race day.

Finns get into real action when it comes to shooting Aleksi Leppäon the riding side Sanna Siltakorpi mixed Veera Manninen and in road cycling Anniina Ahtosalo.

27.7.

Finns of the day

You can find the full program of the day below.

  • 10.00-14.15 Shooting (M/N air pistol qualification and final, mixed pairs 10 m air rifle qualification – Aleksi Leppä)

  • 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Riding, dressage part of field riding (Sanna Siltakorpi and Veera Manninen)

  • 15.30 Road cycling, women’s time trial (Anniina Ahtosalo)

The tracking opens below.

#Paris #Olympics #mistake #attracted #attention #opening #Olympic #Games #flag #raised #facing #wrong

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts