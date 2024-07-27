Paris Olympics | A mistake that attracted attention at the opening of the Olympic Games: the flag was raised facing the wrong way

Paris Olympics|Helsingin Sanomat follows the events of the Paris Olympics.

On Saturday The Paris Olympics are kicking off properly. A few events were organized before the opening, but today is the first full race day.

Finns get into real action when it comes to shooting Aleksi Leppäon the riding side Sanna Siltakorpi mixed Veera Manninen and in road cycling Anniina Ahtosalo.

27.7. Finns of the day You can find the full program of the day below. 10.00-14.15 Shooting (M/N air pistol qualification and final, mixed pairs 10 m air rifle qualification – Aleksi Leppä)

10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Riding, dressage part of field riding (Sanna Siltakorpi and Veera Manninen)

15.30 Road cycling, women’s time trial (Anniina Ahtosalo)

The tracking opens below.