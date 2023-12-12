Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 01:48



The XXXIX Ucoerm Day gala was the scene of the traditional awards ceremony with which the organization honors those people, cooperatives, entities and institutions that represent cooperative values, are committed to quality education and have a fundamental role in promoting of teaching cooperatives. On this occasion, the Ucoerm 2023 Awards went to Cepaim, a foundation with which Ucoerm maintains various projects and initiatives; the Miralmonte teaching cooperative, in Cartagena; and José Antonio Pascual Ruiz, from the Vega Media teaching cooperative in Alguazas, as Cooperative of the Year.

The gala also framed the presentation of trophies for the XVII Ucoerm Athletics Championship held this year and the tribute to cooperative members who are retiring in 2023, in addition to several musical and dance performances, including those by the well-known group Los Happys and that of the Alejandra Green Dance Academy (La Alberca).