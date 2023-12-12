Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 21:51

At an event at Palácio do Planalto this Tuesday, 12th, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), joked during a speech made after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked him to speak in his place. “I think President Lula chose me because I'm getting the biggest check. That must be why, president”, stated the head of the São Paulo Executive Branch, upon learning that the State will receive R$10 billion for works.

In line with the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), São Paulo's priority is the execution of railway infrastructure works. The promise is to invest R$6.4 billion in the implementation and operation of a medium-speed train connecting São Paulo to Campinas, 101 km long. Another R$3.6 billion should be used to acquire 44 trains, as part of the Line 2 extension project, which will be extended by 8.2 km and will gain eight new stations up to Penha station.

“Indeed, we are very pleased to see these projects made possible. The PAC is an instrument for this. Important projects for all the States present here. Projects that will generate the purchase of construction materials, will boost commerce, will boost industry, will generate jobs,” said Tarcísio.

Since the 2022 electoral campaign, Tarcísio has been talking about the railway connection between São Paulo and Campinas, which, according to him, works should begin. “It is a very old project and now it is being made viable. It is already in the auction phase scheduled for February (2024). We will have the first medium speed train in Brazil connecting these two metropolises and encouraging other cities to follow the same path”, stated Tarcísio, who said he expects an auction for the railway line between Sorocaba and São Paulo in 2025.

Without stipulating a date, Tarcísio spoke of expanding the Metro to Greater São Paulo. “Metro Line 2 will arrive in Guarulhos. The idea that we can take the Metro to Taboão da Serra, to ABC (São Bernardo do Campo and Santo André). This means travel time saved,” he said.

President Lula defended the union of federal entities by stating that “mayors are not criminals, governors are not criminals” and can request loans from banks. “That's why public banks exist: to do what the private sector often doesn't want to do. The guidance is this: the mayor is not a criminal, the governor is not a criminal. If he has his bills up to date, he has the right to go to the bank, ask for financing and the bank will finance it,” said Lula.