The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the framework of the ‘Plan for the prevention and response against cybercrime’, carried out two investigations that allowed the identification of a resident of Madrid, who is allegedly responsible for the crime of fraud; and a woman, resident in Valencia, who was investigated as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of fraud and money laundering.

The investigations began when a resident of the municipality of Alguazas reported to the Civil Guard the reimbursement of about 4,500 euros from one of his bank accounts, by an unknown person. From that moment on, specialists from the Arroba teams of the Civil Guard took charge of the investigation and gathered all the necessary information, which allowed them to find out that the cash withdrawal took place in a financial branch in the Spanish capital.

Apparently, the victim requested a card from his bank and discovered that, although he did not receive it, it had been used without his consent. The investigations carried out led the investigators of the Arroba teams to Madrid, where, in collaboration with specialists in the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard, they found out where the cash withdrawal was made.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, from Ecuador and living in Madrid, wearing a mask and hiding behind a cap, had gone to an exchange office where he made a refund of 3,820 pounds sterling in cash, at the exchange, close to 4,500 euro. Once located, he was investigated as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of fraud.

Another of the investigations, focused on clarifying an alleged scam through a website for the sale of electronic products, began when a resident of Murcia reported to the Civil Guard that he had made an online purchase of a game console that never arrived.

The operation carried out by investigators from the Arroba teams discovered that the purchase was made on an Internet page, created ‘ad hoc’ to simulate the sale of electronic products from well-known brands, at prices up to 30% cheaper. The investigations carried out around the bank accounts used to materialize the scam allowed us to discover the identity of a resident of Valencia, on whom the investigation focused.

In collaboration with Arroba teams from Valencia, the suspect was located in the port city and was investigated as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of fraud and money laundering. In this case, it is suspected that this woman could be one more link in a criminal organization, based in France, and supposedly the creator of the online sales page.

As can be seen from the investigation, the website functions as a mere product showcase, as there is no payment gateway, so when potential customers are interested in an item and add it to the basket, the scammers directly contact the the customer and agree on the sale and payment method of the product.

The amount is entered into an account number provided by the fraudsters and, it is at this point that, apparently, the now-investigated woman came into play, who supposedly was part of the criminal plot in her role as an economic mule.

In view of the evidence obtained, the Civil Guard keeps the operation open to identify the rest of the people allegedly related to this fraudulent digital platform, so it is not ruled out that there are also more victims in other parts of the national territory.