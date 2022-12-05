December 5, 2022 17:23

Today, Monday, the Vice-President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, announced the need for the military institution to withdraw from politics, in order to establish a sustainable democratic system. The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) quoted Dagalo as saying, in a speech during the celebration of the signing of the framework agreement today, that the agreement is a preliminary and essential step to address political mistakes, address state imbalances, and build a state of social justice, good governance, sustainable peace and democracy. He added, “The agreement ends the current political crisis and establishes a new transitional period, in which we avoid the mistakes that accompanied the previous period, stressing the importance of establishing justice and transitional justice processes, to redress grievances, heal wounds, and build a healthy and tolerant society.” Daglo called on the political forces and parties to “stay away from using the military institution to reach power, as has happened throughout history,” noting that this requires building a national, professional, and independent army and making deep reforms in the military institution that lead to a single army that reflects the diversity of Sudan. and protect the democratic system. He pointed out that completing and stabilizing the democratic system requires completing and building peace in all parts of Sudan, so the priorities of the next government must be implementing the Juba Agreement, completing peace with the non-signatory movements, working for the return of the displaced and refugees to their villages of origin, and addressing land problems and nomadic issues. “.

Source: agencies