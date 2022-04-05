Tlajomulco, Jalisco.- find two clandestine graves more in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga despite having finished the second missing persons brigade which took place from April 1 to 3.

The Seeking Mothers of Sonora, Jalisco and other states found two positive points in the Colinas del Roble subdivision, adding with these, six clandestine graves in total during the second search brigade.

The mothers of Sonora reported that they will continue in Jalisco “until the last second”, since according to statements they announced that they had already left: “…it is seen that some of them urgently want us to leave, but no”, they commented on social networks.

In addition, they shared videos on networks where they are searching in the municipality of Tlajomulco with machetes, shovels and rodswhile in a sign near the place, it has graffiti with the acronym of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The search for the mothers continues and they explain that at various points in Tlajomulco they have received anonymous reports, and there are “too many indications of torture and disappearance of people”, therefore, they will keep searching the area.

Likewise, they denounced having located human remains at a point yesterday, which had not been processed by the Prosecutor’s Office after twelve hours of having requested it, and they even state that elements of the municipal police threatened them.