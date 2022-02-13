Home page world

In Switzerland and Austria, three people were swept away by avalanches at the weekend. © Unknown/POLIZEI TIROL/APA/dpa/Archive

Avalanches released in Austria and Switzerland at the weekend – three winter sports enthusiasts were carried away. For two, any help came too late.

Innsbruck – In Switzerland and Austria, three winter sports enthusiasts were swept away by avalanches at the weekend.

In Switzerland, two men aged 51 and 31 died in Sachseln in the canton of Obwalden on Saturday, the public prosecutor reported on Sunday. Last weekend, ten people died in avalanches in the Alps.

In Tyrol, a winter sports enthusiast was buried by an avalanche on Sunday. He was rescued with serious injuries and taken to the hospital, police said. According to the information, he was traveling alone. The authorities did not initially announce where the men came from. The avalanche in Tyrol was released at the 2602 meter high Schafseitenspitze in the Wipptal. Other winter sports enthusiasts who were out and about in the area remained unharmed. On Saturday, an avalanche on the Kaunertal Glacier, also in Tyrol, carried away a 36-year-old Austrian. Her companion sounded the alarm. Thanks to the airbag, she was quickly found and rescued, according to the police. She had been badly injured. dpa