Alexander Gauland: “The arbitrary recognition or rejection of negative test results that were created under identical conditions by the same doctor is scandalous.” © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Because his corona test evidence was not recognized, AfD MP Alexander Gauland was unable to take part in the federal presidential election.

According to his parliamentary group, the former parliamentary group leader of the AfD in the Bundestag, Alexander Gauland, did not take part in the election of the Federal President.

A spokesman for the parliamentary group said that Gauland and four other AfD members of the Bundestag had not recognized the evidence of corona tests. They had undergone a spit test. This was done under the supervision of parliamentary group member Christina Baum, a dentist. Five other faction members, who he said were also tested by Baum in the same way, were admitted to the Federal Assembly, the spokesman said.

Gauland: Scandalous event

“The arbitrary recognition or rejection of negative test results that were created under identical conditions by the same doctor is scandalous,” said Gauland.

The Bundestag administration said Gauland’s test had not been recognized. A spokeswoman said testing at another location had only been accepted by a care provider under the January 7 version of the coronavirus testing regulation. People with results from test centers that were not included were generally rejected. “In special cases, tests were also possible directly with the parliamentary doctor without waiting until shortly before the meeting,” said the spokeswoman. This was offered to individual members of the Bundestag. All parliamentary groups were involved in the planning and implementation of the corona protection concept for the major event from the start.

The spokesman for the AfD faction confirmed that MPs whose test certificates were not recognized were offered an on-site test option. However, he could not say who ultimately made use of this opportunity. It is certain that in the end a total of 133 AfD members and celebrities invited by them took part in the Federal Assembly, he said. dpa