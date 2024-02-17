América de Cali and Alianza FC They prepare to play the match South American Cup, scheduled for Wednesday, March 6 and to date, it is not yet known which stadium will host this match.

After the decision of the directors of alliance to go to Valledupar, Conmebol confirmed that the stadium did not meet the stipulated conditions to play an international match due to the poor condition of the field, so they began to look for other options such as Barranquilla and Bogotá.

However, the Barranquilla Mayor's Office denied playing in the Metropolitan because the fans of America could not enter and Bogota It was an option, but Conmebol determined that a team that is above sea level cannot play at altitude.

Given these refusals, alliance and America do not know where they will play this commitment and the largest shareholder of the scarlet club Tulio Gomez He expressed concern through his social network 'X'.

“At this time, 3:35 pm on Saturday, we still do not have a defined stadium to play the game.” Valledupar Alliance vs. Cali America. Conmebol did not approve the stadium The Campin because of the height difference,” Gómez mentioned.

Furthermore, the shareholder left open the possibility for the Pascual Guerrero be an option, although he did not rule out the possibility of Barranquilla either.

“We are left with an alternative Barranquillaor if the Conmebol allows it, to play in the Pascual, in any case, America It is local in any stadium,” concluded Tulio Gómez.

