Sunday, February 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes | The woman is in her underwear, and the evidence is clear – HS monitored for a week what kinds of crimes are committed in Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Crimes | The woman is in her underwear, and the evidence is clear – HS monitored for a week what kinds of crimes are committed in Finland

Journalist Satu Vasantola sat for five days in the Helsinki district court. I was met by a pizza driver bitten by a resident, a little girl who is afraid of her father and a lot of lies. The question whether the punishments are appropriate also came to mind.

The young robber refuses to say a word

Sprosecutor against K. The hearing of the case begins in room 405. The parties are asked to come to the room.

The announcement echoes in Salmisaari, Helsinki, in the corridor of the fourth floor of the district court building.

It's Monday morning, a few minutes past nine. In front of the hall further down the hall, a woman and a man are arguing, probably over custody.

#Crimes #woman #underwear #evidence #clear #monitored #week #kinds #crimes #committed #Finland

See also  Serbian President Vucic fans fire - "No surrender"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Chinese chancellor says excluding country from trade is “historical mistake”

Chinese chancellor says excluding country from trade is “historical mistake”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result