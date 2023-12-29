Cali America lives days of drastic leadership movements. Recently the club announced the departure of president Mauricio Romero, and he already has a replacement.

“América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public of an important change in the institution's board of directors. After four years, Mauricio Romero has decided to end his cycle as president,” the institution said on Thursday through an official statement.

The 44-year-old former manager became president of América de Cali in December 2019, the date on which they managed to win star 14 after winning the title in the second half of that year.

He was also in charge of achieving the 2020 championship, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

new president

One day after Romero's departure was announced, another important departure was confirmed, that of William Zapatawho had been serving as sports delegate.

In the midst of these movements, the owner of the team, Tulio Gómez, announced the election of the new person in charge of the presidency.

This is his own daughter, Marcela Gomezwho had been holding the position as president of the women's team.

Gómez himself made the announcement during an interview offered to Caracol Radio's VBar program.

Now, with Marcela leading the team, there is beginning to be speculation about the possibility that the attacker Adrian Ramoswho did not sign his renewal with the club, I changed my decision and did so now.

PABLO REMERO

SPORTS

