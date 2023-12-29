Access to all the files of the case of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa, state of Guerrero, southern Mexico, which occurred on September 26, 2014, will be opened for two months to mothers and fathers of the students, the Government reported this Friday. from Mexico.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Presidency, it was stated that The opening to all available sources of information from the Mexican State will take place from January 4 to March 4, 2024.

In the text, the Mexican Government noted that “committed to the principles of truth, memory and justice”, on the aforementioned date, “it will open access to all the files of the Ayotzinapa case in the possession of the Mexican State, to mothers and fathers of the 43 missing normal students”.

The resolution of the Ayotzinapa case is one of the great pending tasks of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who ends his term in September 2024 and has recognized that it is one of his unfulfilled promises despite defending the progress in the investigation.

Mexican families from Ayotzinapa.

The Government's Truth Commission recognized in 2022 that The incident was a “state crime” in which authorities from all levels of government participated, including the Army, in complicity with organized crime..

But the controversy grew this year after the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) left the country for denouncing obstructions by the Armed Forces in the investigation due to the role played by the military.

The statement indicated that the undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), and president of the Commission for Access to Truth and Justice in the Ayotzinapa case (Covaj), Arturo Medina Padilla, reported of the decision through a letter delivered to the mothers and fathers of the 43 students.

“We are aware that you have expressed the demand that the Government deliver information that they say 'has not been delivered', as well as expand the relevant searches in various files, including those of the Secretariat of National Defense,” it was noted. in the letter.

See also Gross mistake by 'Dibu' Martínez: the best goalkeeper in the world is the center of ridicule It is important that the processes do not last indefinitely, so a deadline has been established for them to have access to the files referred to from January 4 to March 4 of the same year.

The official said that The current Mexican Government “has acted with total transparency and has provided all the information that has been requested”, as has been reported in writing and directly..

But in response to the repeated requests for information, López Obrador, who personally directs the work of the Commission for Truth and Access to Justice in the Ayotzinapa case, “instructed you to inform you that we will respond without delay to your request for information and the immediate opening of the files that consider necessary and contribute to the advancement of investigations and the location of their children.

However, he said that “it is important that the processes do not last indefinitely, so a deadline has been established for them to have access to the files referred to from January 4 to March 4 of the same year.”

On September 26, 2020, there were protests in Mexico City for the six years since the disappearance of 43 students. Photo: RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP

Furthermore, we reiterated our permanent willingness to direct dialogue and coordinated work, and said that this Government “has a commitment to truth and justice, and has nothing to hide.”

On November 9, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) demanded that Mexico break “the pact of silence” of the authorities that prevents resolving the whereabouts of the 43 Ayotzinapa students who disappeared in 2014 and prosecute those responsible for the case. .

This was expressed by the IACHR commissioner for Mexico, Esmeralda Arosemena, during a hearing of the organization in Washington where The relatives of the young people denounced that the investigation by the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador “is going downhill” due to pressure from the Army.

“There is a pact of silence that has not allowed the Ayotzinapa case to develop to reach the truth and bring those responsible to justice even though the people have been identified,” lamented Arosemena.

EFE