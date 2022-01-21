Trotting Santtu Raitala has a gift that brings a lot of money to the owners and success for him – a wonderful unbreakable pipe has already lasted thousands of times

Santtu Raitala is perhaps the most talented Finnish trotting instructor – or at least the gentlest. He has driven nearly 7,000 trot starts without driving disqualifications. From the beginning of March, commanding a horse is completely prohibited in Finland, as is Sweden.

Santtu Raitala is an iron and at the same time gentle professional in horse racing, for whom last year was absolutely exceptional.

Raitala managed a total of 357 wins. The more number one places in the same year have only been driven Jorma Kontio in 1989, when he won 417 trotting starts.

And that’s not all. Raitala has driven almost 7,000 starts without driving disqualifications. A driving disorder can be, for example, excessive command of a horse, obstruction of a competitor, or reckless driving.

“I don’t feel like I’ve lost anything that I’ve respected the rules. That is the best way to act. I am riding a horse to motivate the horse for the best performance without disturbing its own concentration, ”says 30-year-old Raitala as she hunts into a riding suit on Wednesday night in Vermo.

“The whole team should be one and respect each other.”

Santtu Raitala is preparing for Wednesday night’s races at the Vermo racecourse.

Raitalan the unbreakable pipe is exceptionally long – especially as the interpretation of driving scams has systematically tightened in recent years. Repeated violations result in fines and driving disqualifications, which are reflected in the instructor’s income.

In Sweden, driving rules and penalties have clearly tightened in recent years. In Finland, too, new driving rules will be introduced on 1 March, where it is forbidden to command a horse.

“We, too, need to update our mindsets about fair rules and what is respectful treatment for a fine animal. When a horse is good to have, it does the best it can, ”says Raitala.

Vermon on Wednesday night, Raitala will drive in six starts – without driving disqualifications.

This time he has to go a long way home to Pihtiputa without wins. The best place is second place in Virin Urho.

Raitala will receive EUR 1,250 in prize money. He receives so-called bench money of 20 euros for each departure.

In total, he directed a prize money of 8.3 million euros to the owners of the horses. The director’s share of the remuneration is 5–15 percent, depending on the agreement.

“A big slice of the prize money wears on the road. There are big costs to getting around. I get along with the profession. I am in a happy situation to be able to work on my passion, ”says Raitala.

“ “The horse leaves a mark.”

Santtu Raitala competes in the raves at least five evenings a week. “There’s plenty of hurry in the spring and summer.”

Santtu Raitala has guided thousands of horses during his career.

Professionally Raitala has been driving since 2010. He was then 19 years old.

Raitala has not calculated how many horses he has raced.

“It’s hard to say with hundreds, but there are thousands of them.”

Amazingly, Raitala says that he remembers almost every horse he rides and its characteristics.

“It all comes to mind when you start remembering what stuck in your mind. The horse leaves a mark. ”

Every year, the car’s mileage accumulates 120,000 to 130,000 driving kilometers. The average motorist usually gets the same amount in five or six years. In that time, Raitala will change the car a couple of times.

The innocence learned from racetracks is also evident in civilian traffic. Raitala has not received any fines recently.

“I’m trying to keep my driver’s license.”

At home in Pihtiputaa in northern Central Finland, Raitala is early Thursday. There will be new food in Kuopio that evening. It is free on Friday, but on Saturday the journey continues to Tampere to the V75.

“I try to keep Sunday off in the winter. In the spring and summer, there is enough hurry for almost every day of the week. ”

The fact that Raitala’s father lives in Orivesi makes it easier to race and drive.

“However, I often go home at night. I have to go see the Eppu cat, ”says Raitala. She admits to being very animal-loving.

In addition to Epu, there is a four-year-old Finnish horse mare and pony at home.

The treatment instructor the profession is long-lived. Jorma Kontio, 68, is still running a full day in Sweden and is approaching the limit of 11,000 wins.

“There is a huge wealth for the sport, there are people of all ages competing. The account has an insane amount of winnings. I have driven against him many times. He’s a real fair director. He focuses on the horse and lets others take care of his own business, ”Raitala praises.

However, Raitala does not have any real role models.

“You can learn a lot from many drivers.”

In his free time, Raitala studies the field more by watching the trotting starts. Based on them, you will get to know the horses and the driving habits of other riders.

“Learn to understand why someone does what they do and what decides.”

The first Raitala guided his races in 2006. Raitala’s home had always had a few horses. Family friends Martti and Jutta Ihalainen run their own restaurant, to which Raitala applied.

“The understanding and educational atmosphere of the stable formed an endless interest in the animal and the diversity,” says Raitala.

Later, holding a restaurant in Pihtiputaa Antti Ojanperä noticed Raitala’s talent.

Raitala usually guides all the horses in the Ojanperä stable in the races, and with top results. In 2020 and 2021, Raitala celebrated the trotting kingdom with Evart, coached by Ojanperä, who is just starting his new competition season.

The trotting kingdom, 357 wins and a flawless ride will possibly be rewarded with the title of 2021 trot pilot in the trotting gala in March. If this happens, the award will be in Raitala’s locker for the third time in a row.

Sports journalists recently chose Raitala as the treadmill director of the year for the third time.

Titles warm up.

“Of course I appreciate them. They are nice indications of the past year. It doesn’t help them to think too much in advance. We have to focus on daily activities. ”

Pihtipudas is known for his Spear Carnival election, but javelin throwing did not become a sport for Raitala, although he tried it.

“I was infinitely bad. In javelin throwing, the career is on the side of the spectator, ”says Raitala, who does a lot of other sports when he has time. The program includes badminton and tennis, as well as skiing in winter.

A good friend of Raitala Miikka Kinnunen is a racer.

“I don’t bother to go skiing alone, but I’m testing my skis with Mika.”

Santtu Raitala directed Big Heart (number 10) for sixth in Vermo on Wednesday.

Raitala would like to remind you that the handler is only one piece behind the horse.

“A large number of people affect a horse’s well-being and performance in a rave. Caregivers, trainers, breeders, shoemakers, masseurs and veterinarians work tremendously for the well-being of one racehorse. Not to mention the owners. ”

In races, the care of the owners and caretakers is often seen in how carefully the horse is prepared for the races.

“It’s always an emotional day for a person to run their own horse.”

On wheels, the instructor always makes his own decisions. Owners and coaches don’t usually interfere with what a driver is doing.

“I have my hands free to drive. Solutions have to be made really suddenly. If you start thinking about what someone else thinks about the solution, it’s already too late. There may always be surprising things ahead. You have to trust the emotion. ”