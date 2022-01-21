1

Hanya Yanagihara: To paradise.

New Amsterdam, 670 pages. € 24.99 (-)

2

Jonathan Franzen: Intersection.

Prometheus, 572 pp. €25 (1)

3

Annejet van der Zijl: Fortune’s children. A transatlantic family chronicle.

Dutch Deep, 288 pp. € 24.99 (3)

4

Show Tellegen: The hedgehog, that’s me.

Illustrations Annemarie van Haeringen.

Querido, 142 pages €18.99 (6)

5

Menno ter Braak and Bas Heijne: National Socialism as a doctrine of rancor.

Prometheus, 64 pp. € 12.50 (7)

6

Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.

KokBook Center, 128 pages. € 20 (2)

7

René van Stipriaan: The Silent. The Life of William of Orange.

Querido Facto, 944 pp. € 39.99 (-)

8

Daniel Knegt: Fascism.

Athenaeum, 160 pages. € 12.50 (-)

9

Michael Ignatieff: Consolation. Like light in dark times.

Cossee, 336 pp. € 27.50 (4)

10

Nelleke Noordervliet: We can do this.

Atlas Contact, 349 pages. €22.99 (-)

The NRC Boeken top 10 is based on the sales figures of twelve Dutch literary bookshops. Athenaeum (Amsterdam), Java Bookshop (Amsterdam), Den Boer (Baarn), Van Kemenade & Hollaers (Breda), Spijkerman (Eindhoven), Godert Walter (Groningen), Kooyker (Leiden), Lovink (Lochem), Roelants (Nijmegen) , Het Leesteken (Purmerend), Van Gennep (Rotterdam), Waanders in den Broeren (Zwolle)

