“Innovation is fundamental because it is only innovation that can mark the pace of investment attractiveness and it is that which can mark the new path for the acceleration of the health of a country which unfortunately is only aging and is characterized by the collapse of new births.” Nicoletta Luppi, president and CEO of MSD Italia, said this on the sidelines of the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit'.
#Healthcare #Luppi #Msd #Italia #Innovation #marks #step #investment #attractiveness
Leave a Reply