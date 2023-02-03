In a study of more than a million veterans in the United States, the results of which were published in the journal “Plus One”, researchers found that those who were prescribed vitamin D were almost 50 percent less likely to attempt suicide over an 8-year period. versus those who did not take this type of multivitamin.

According to psychiatrist at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Christine Crawford, a vitamin D deficiency can cause depression-like symptoms, including mood changes and chronic fatigue.

The researchers warned of the danger of taking vitamin D without obtaining medical advice, given that the body stores excess vitamin D in the form of fat.

The researchers stressed the need to conduct more research and clinical trials to find out the mechanisms of the effect of vitamin D on mood, symptoms of depression and negative thoughts.