President said he was willing to talk with congressmen to “establish good governance”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (2.Feb.2022) that the elections for the presidencies of Congress represent the 1st round of a championship. Soon after, he stated that the victories of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) to the Senate and Arthur Lira (PP) to the Chamber will be “important piece” to the government.

The petista said he will maintain an open dialogue with congressmen. “I will have no problem holding as many meetings as necessary to guarantee the good governance of this country”declared to TV network!.

Lula also said that Lira has the competence to preside over the Lower House of Congress because she supposedly has more experience in the position. According to him, the deputy has the capacity to “Fulfill all agreements”.

Pacheco won with 49 votes from the senators, the minimum number for approval of a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution). Regarding the possibility that the result indicates a low possibility for approval of a measure in the Senate, the president said that there are variables and that his team will convince congressmen to side with him.

YANOMAMI CASE

During the interview, Lula said that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should be punished for genocide “not only in the case of the Yanomami, [mas também] in the case of covid-19″.

According to the current president, there are enough elements for his predecessor to be judged by the Justice for the health crisis in the Yanomami indigenous land and for the situation of the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazil.

Regarding the Yanomami crisis, he said that Bolsonaro encouraged in several speeches the invasion of the indigenous reserve and that there would be no punishment for the invaders. As for the pandemic, he said that the former president “he stood against everyone who called for the vaccine to be bought quickly” and “preferred to buy chloroquine” and say that the “people would die”.

REGULATION OF SOCIAL NETWORKS

Lula also defended that the regulation of social networks be carried out through a global debate and indicated that the forum for discussion on the subject should be the G20. He intends to talk about the issue with US President Joe Biden on February 10, when he visits Washington.

“Especially because I think the only way to have regulation is through dialogue. It is not possible to regulate only in one country. Therefore, it needs to be a subject to be discussed at the G20”said.

In the interview this Thursday, Lula stated that the regulation of the networks needs to be carried out through a debate between society, specialists and the media.

“If it is a lie, it cannot be published. I don’t think anyone tells you how to do it. But if we open the debate to society, if we open it up to people who are specialists in the internet, if we force the media to have a discussion”he declared.