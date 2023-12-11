After thecollision between two trains – a Frecciarossa and a regional – occurred yesterday evening between Forlì and the Faenza railway station, in the Ravenna area in Emilia Romagna, “at this time traffic is running regularly on the entire High Speed ​​network. Any delays recorded refer to previous problems that have already been resolved”. Trenitalia reports this in a note on its website. “Following the collision there were 6 minor injuries, who have already been treated“, the note further explains.

What happened

The accident occurred around 8.30pm yesterday on the Bologna-Rimini railway line, between Faenza and Forlì. A Frecciarossa and a regional train collided. After the clash, railway traffic was suspended in that stretch due to the intervention of the firefighters and then of the technicians and the police.

Once the rescue operations were concluded, the firefighters made the area safe together with the railway staff.

The deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini followed what happened in the province of Ravenna. Salvini, according to what the MIT reports in a note, in particular, asked for accurate reports on the conditions and assistance of the injured – albeit minor – on the protection of all passengers for the completion of the journey, on the rapid identification of the causes and any responsibility.

Another train was then arranged alongside it to carry out a transfer and allow travelers on both trains to continue their journey to Bologna Centrale.