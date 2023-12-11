A cheaper electric Hyundai N model is on the agenda.

Very cool of course, that Hyundai IONIQ 5 N. And considering the number of horsepower, the price is not shocking either. Yet paying more than 70 grand for a car is not for most of us. Moreover, you can discuss whether you should shop at Hyundai with such a budget.

Hyundai has become big with affordable cars for the masses. Think of the successful Kona or smaller hatchbacks such as the i10 and i20. The Koreans realize this too. The IONIQ 5 N is for a select group. Hyundai N CEO Albert Biermann says he has certainly not forgotten the masses, and therefore a large part of the customer group.

That is why it is important that there is also a cheaper electric Hyundai N model. That's what the CEO says in conversation with AutoExpress. Biermann talks about a more compact model compared to the IONIQ 5. It should be a thoroughbred N model in the B segment, but fully electric.

A requirement is that this new model also uses the 800-volt platform from Hyundai and Kia. Because, says Biermann, on the circuit an 800-volt structure is a lot more efficient than a 400-volt structure. Even if you only go for a few laps.

The desire is there, now the technology still needs it. The current modular 800-volt platform was developed for larger cars such as the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6. The further development of this technology in a new platform for smaller EVs will follow in 2025. Then Hyundai can also start launching a cheaper electric N model.

In short, the wish has been expressed by the top executive at Hyundai. You will have to be patient for the implementation. In any case, it is nice that Hyundai continues to keep performance cars alive in the B-segment. They have not forgotten the masses.

This article Hyundai: we must make a cheaper electric N model first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Hyundai #cheaper #electric #model