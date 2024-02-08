Yesterday a series of layoffs were announced at Activision that affected the Toys For Bob studio, known for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and the collection of Spyro Reignited Trilogy. At the time it was mentioned that this team had closed its doors permanently, something that disappointed a large part of the fans. However, Today it has been revealed that the studio is not dead, they have simply changed its structure.

While it is true that Toys For Bob suffered a series of layoffs yesterday, the studio has not been closed. Instead, it has been revealed that employees who continue their work will now work remotely, since there will no longer be physical offices. Without a doubt, news that has caused a series of mixed feelings among the team's employees and fans.

The last project we saw from Toys For Bob was Crash Team Rumble, which has received a series of updates over the past few months. However, It is unknown what his next project will be. Although many expect a new Crash or Spyro platform release, at the moment there are no indications that this will happen.

Along with this, let us remember that a couple of years ago Toys For Bob was assigned to be a support studio for Call of Duty, and they have worked on the latest installments of the series creating materials and cosmetic elements. In this way, the possibility is not ruled out that, after layoffs and office closures, this will be the team's total focus, something that could disappoint more than one person. We can only wait for Toys For Bob to share more information about its future. On related topics, you can learn more about the studio's layoffs here. Similarly, the FTC lashed out at Microsoft for recent layoffs.

Editor's Note:

While it's good to see that Toys For Bob is still alive, it's still sad the situation they're in. There is not a single trace that points to the existence of a new Spyro or Crash game, and in recent years the studio has focused on providing support for the development of the current Call of Duty, something that seems to be its destiny until the end. of the times.

Via: Jez Corden