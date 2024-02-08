The European Union's Copernicus climate change service announced that global temperatures during the month of January were higher than any level recorded during this month since the beginning of records.

According to Copernicus data today, Thursday, an average air temperature on the Earth’s surface was recorded at 13.14 degrees Celsius during the past month, that is, 0.7 degrees higher than the average for the reference time period between 1991 and 2020.

The authority added that the average temperature recorded throughout January 2024 was also 1.66 degrees higher than the estimated average temperature for January in the period between 1850 and 1900 (i.e. before the Industrial Revolution). According to the data, the average global temperature during the past twelve months from February 2023 to January 2024 was higher than ever, increasing by 0.64 degrees over the reference period between 1991 and 2020.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the service, said: “2024 starts with a record month – not only is it the warmest January on record, but we have also seen a twelve-month period that is more than 1.5 degrees warmer than the pre-industrial reference period.”

Burgess pointed out that a rapid reduction in greenhouse gases is the only way to stop the rise in global temperatures.