Toyota showed the Kenshiki Forum 2023 lo Sports Crossoversone of the 6 battery electric vehicles that strengthen the future multi-technology strategy. It was unveiled on stage in Brussels and will be launched in 2025. This model, developed in collaboration with BYD, will see the use of even higher-performance batteries in terms of autonomy and charging times.

Sporty electric crossover in 2025

The new Sports Crossovers concept features an aerodynamic design and new fastback linespositioning itself as a style icon for the future line of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) of the company. Designed for maximum comfort and convenience, offers five doors, a large trunk and rear legroom. Mount 22 inch wheels with Continental PremiumContact 6 tires in size 225/40. Originally presented at Auto Shanghai in April this year, it was developed for the Chinese and European markets by joint venture BYD Toyota EV Technology Co. Ltd. As part of Toyota’s multi-strategy, the company is aiming for an emissions-neutral future, planning six dedicated BEV models in Europe by 2026. This diversified portfolio will help realize its goal of offering only zero-emission vehicles by 2035 and to achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2040.

Toyota Sport Crossover Concept side view

Photo Toyota Sport Crossover Concept

