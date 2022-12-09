the masked singerAfter several episodes with surprises and surprised faces, the guessing panel experienced in The masked singer a rare good show tonight. Carlo Boszhard, Loretta Schrijver, Gerard Joling and Buddy Vedder all thought they knew who was behind the mask of the Mermaid – and they were right.

In The masked singer unrecognizably disguised Dutch celebrities who are usually not known to be able to sing. The teams of Joling and Vedder and of Boszhard and Schrijver have to guess who is hiding behind the gear. They listen to the voice, but mainly rely on hints from proposal videos.

Sometimes there are empty clues, but tonight they were all correct, emphasized presenter Ruben Nicolai. And that got the panel into trouble. The hints came tonight from a fortune teller (a type of Tineke Schouten), who started talking German like a man possessed. The foursome couldn't rhyme that with any name in their heads.

It was already clear that the Mermaid’s suit contained a woman. TV chef Hugo Kennis was a hint. He works together with Froukje de Both for Own house & garden: good life. But what does Froukje have to do with Germany? The panel didn’t know.

The fortune teller drew a card that represented change. Buddy was thinking about Holly Mae Brood before. She is tall, just like Mermaid. Did the change affect her training as a dancer, while she now mainly acts and presents? Or was it Sylvie Meis, who lives in Germany, but in huge heels? Probably not.

Ruben Nicolai with Mermaid in The masked singer. © RTL



The miserable Germany hint, the panel couldn't do anything with it. They decided to ignore him and all four bet their money on the same name. With that name, Germany turned out to be appropriate. Because the celebrity behind the mask participated in the TV competition in that country three years ago Let's dance. In one of the videos, a pair of scissors passed by, referring to the work the woman did for her current career: she was a hairdresser for seven years.

The fragment in which the Mermaid fished up a piece of gingerbread while fishing, referred to the name of her friend Jelle. After all, there is gingerbread from Snelle Jelle. The number On an uninhabited island in one of the videos was about her participation Expedition Robinsonthe book The traitors about her final spot in the show of the same name. Hugo Kennis was a hint because he is one of her best friends.

And more clearly: Mermaid is ‘first in everything’, said the fortune teller. That’s right, because the celebrity was the first transgender person in the world to win an edition of Next TopModel. And that card about change? ,,How big do you want the change to be?” laughed the top model Louisa Lamers.

The Mermaid in The Masked Singer was Loiza Lamers. © RTL



"It's a real shame because it was such an amazing adventure," she said after her unveiling. "I've done a lot of things, but this was really crazy. I really enjoyed it."

