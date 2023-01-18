The Dutch are massively looking for a German second-hand car.

Which country does the occasion you are looking for come from? marketplace? Statistically, there is a good chance that it concerns a used car from Germany. Figures from Marktplaats show that the German used car is overly popular. The 10 most popular cars on the trading site all come from the land of currywurst and the Nürburgring.

In terms of car sales, the Volkswagen Golf has now suffered. It is still a very popular model among used cars. The Golf is exactly number one when it comes to the most popular cars on Marktplaats. It is certainly not the only Volkswagen in the list. The Polo can also be found in the top 10. The Dutch lack a bit of creativity, the rest of the list consists of BMW, Mercedes and Audi. Gee, are we boring.

The Volkswagen Golf accounted for 83.4 million page views on Marktplaats. Second is the BMW 3 Series with 48 million page views. Closer of the top three is the Volkswagen Polo with 44.5 million page views.

Top 10 most popular cars on Marktplaats

Volkswagen Golf (83.4 million page views) BMW 3 Series (48 million page views) Volkswagen Polo (44.5 million page views) Mercedes C class (35 million page views) BMW 5 Series (28.7 million page views) Audi A3 (27.5 million page views) Mercedes E-class (20.6 million page views) Audi A4 (20.6 million page views) BMW 1 Series (20 million page views) Mercedes A class (19.5 million page views)

