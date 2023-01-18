Outburst in the studio of Maria De Filippi, who is fed up with Riccardo Guarnieri and Gloria Nicoletti. The constant push and pull of the lady and the knight of Men and women annoyed the hostess of the Mediaset dating show who raises her voice and scolds both.

For Men and women it’s deja vu. The protagonist is always him, Richard Guarnieri. The tarantine knight he is attending Gloria Nicoletti, a beautiful lady of Throne Over of the program Maria DeFilippibut at least apparently without much conviction.

The usual push and pull, Riccardo’s inability to show what he really feels towards Nicoletti, his silences, Gloria’s insistence. Nothing new, really.

Except for the fact that this time, after the proposal that the lady did to the knight of leave the program together and to try to live the relationship that has been established between them away from the spotlight to see how it will go, and the rejection di Riccardo, the hostess of the Mediaset dating show went on a rampage. With him and with her.

Men and women: Maria De Filippi scolds Riccardo and Gloria

Maria, who has always been a lot patient with Riccardo, but this time she couldn’t hold back and blurted out, not believing at all that Guarnieri could be fell in love of the lady in front of him:

Yours is not love, it’s possession

He disagrees, Maria is wrong, hers is not possession. But when Glory one asks him trial and offers him the possibility of leaving that studio with her, he takes a step back:

I’ve been out of here twice already, the first time I was deeply in love (by Ida Platano, ed), the second time it was different but the relationship was certainly better than ours. In this case I would say yes just so as not to disappoint Gloria and the public

Gloria blocks him, reassuring him and proposing that he give himself some more weather to know each other:

You don’t have to feel obligated

De Filippi, we said, also has some for Nicoletti who had decided to to interrupt acquaintance with Humbertafter the end of dating with Richard, to come back from tarantino: