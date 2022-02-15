Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The memorandum of understanding on climate action, which was signed by the governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Turkey yesterday, constituted a distinguished model for bilateral relations based on mutual respect and trust, and the two sides’ insistence on strengthening joint cooperation and serious work that will contribute in the future to preserving the environment from the repercussions of climate change, through Opening scientific and practical horizons in this vital field, thanks to the two countries having a dynamic vision that exceeds expectations, which will advance efforts to combat the negative repercussions of climate change and advance the achievement of its goals, according to experts in climate change, green development, economy and sustainability.

Aisha Al-Abdouli, Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The memorandum of understanding signed by the UAE and Turkey on climate action, yesterday, confirms the cooperation between the two sides in this important field, the continuity of communication and the focus during the next stage on giving A priority for climate action is to develop strategic partnership relations, intensify mutual visits and consultations between officials, enhance communication and coordination on exchanging bilateral experiences to preserve the environment from the repercussions of climate change for the two countries, and continue to encourage mutual investment on climate, and work together to advance its priority cooperation projects.

Aisha Al Abdouli

dynamic vision

Al-Abdouli added: “The two parties’ focus on climate action did not come out of nowhere, but rather as a result of their possession of expertise in this important field and a dynamic vision aimed at advancing development efforts in this regard, as climate change is one of the priority files in the UAE government, which has a comprehensive vision and capacity. It is greater to deal with challenges and turn them into positives, in a way that supports the system of preserving the environment and ensuring its sustainability, to meet the development requirements in all fields during the coming period, as the UAE is living a new phase of climate action, in which it continues to reduce pollution and preserve the balance of natural life to ensure the rights of generations To this end, it launched the Emirates Strategic Initiative to strive to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and the “Agri-Climate Innovation” initiative, a major global initiative led by the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, with the participation of more than 35 countries, and is preparing to host the 28th session of the Conference Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in 2023, which is the most important and largest international climate action conference with the participation of world leaders.”

Preparing for the fiftieth

For his part, Qais Al-Suwaidi, Director of Climate Change Department at the Ministry, said: “The memorandum of understanding on climate action signed by the UAE and Turkey emphasizes the role of climate action as an engine for economic growth, sustainable development and creating new job opportunities, and is in line with the “50 Principles” roadmap. launched by the UAE in preparation for the next fifty years to contribute to shaping the features of a new era of economic, social and environmental growth in the UAE. Over the past decades, the UAE has taken a strategic decision to invest heavily and in partnership with other countries in low-carbon energy, especially renewable energy and many other things. Areas of influence to curb the negative effects of climate change.

Qais Al Suwaidi

He stressed that the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Turkey on climate action will witness a rapid development that exceeds all expectations. Exchanging information on policies, programs and business models that support joint efforts on climate action, and contribute to enabling research and development, promoting investments and disseminating technology applications, and supporting cooperation with the private sector, as well as benefiting from the experiences of the two parties in the areas of innovation for climate action, which include projects Adaptation and resilience, as well as research collaborations, climate sciences and more.

promote development

In turn, Counselor Imad Saad, an expert on sustainability and climate change, said: “There is no doubt that the environment in general, and climate change in particular, are an economic and political paper par excellence, and negotiating it in the corridors of international organizations is not without political and economic considerations for the participating countries, but with a cover A broader environmental or climatic condition, and this is natural because climate change is directly related to development, and it is caused by the process of global warming caused by the emission of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere beyond the ability of this atmosphere to bear, which leads to an imbalance in the climate system on this planet. Pointing out that the memorandum of understanding signed between the UAE and Turkey on climate action is an indication that joint climate action between the two countries is an essential element to support security, peace and stability to promote sustainable development in the Middle East.

Emad Saad

He added: “Sustainable development and added value for the peoples of the region is the one that takes into account the social and environmental dimensions, including climate change, in the details of its application on the ground, and this is what the UAE calls and works to implement, and the best evidence of this is the announcement of the initiative to achieve neutrality.” Climate change by 2050, reflecting the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership based on protecting and developing the environment, preserving its natural resources and biodiversity and ensuring their sustainability. corporate social.

Ibrahim Al-Bahr: Cooperation to preserve the environment of the region

Ibrahim Al-Bahr, an economist, considered that the Emirati-Turkish understanding in the field of climate action is an important step on the path of positive and constructive cooperation to achieve progress and enhance opportunities to preserve the environment in the region, given that the two sides are among the largest and dynamic economies in the region, and bilateral cooperation will have a direct impact on advancing The wheel of progress, growth and prosperity, as well as creating useful opportunities for the two countries, the region and the world, by transferring the experiences of both sides in the climate issue, which will contribute to preserving the environment by curbing the negative consequences of climate change and working on adaptation and flexibility with it, as technology employment will be exchanged between them and benefit from experiences Bilateralism based on the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies, and their use in various fields of the environmental sector.

Ibrahim Al Bahr

He stressed the superiority of the Emirati-Turkish relations in the field of climate action, due to their participation in the best practices and creative green innovations, in addition to their commitment to implementing all international climate laws and agreements.