An unusual event took place this Thursday in a live broadcast of a sports program in Ecuador, where a journalist, without noticing, changed the camera on his device and exposed his lover in the hotel room where they were staying.

It all happened in the preview of the match between Argentina and Ecuadorr. Three sports journalists were analyzing the South American qualifying match when Juan Francisco Rueda placed the rear camera of his cell phone, because it was against the light, but it focused on a woman who was dressing in the room.

Immediately, the host of the program realized what had happened and said: “There is someone naked out there, be careful. Change that image.”

The curious moment of the Guayaquil communicator was recorded on video and went viral on social media where many Internet users did not forgive the infidelity of the journalist who became a trend in Ecuador.

🇦🇷🇪🇨⚽ | Previous Argentina vs. Ecuador: An Ecuadorian sports journalist who inadvertently shows a woman who would have spent the night with him in a hotel in Argentina where she is staying to cover the Qualifiers goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Eyrg6ccsZw — Trends In (@TendenciasEnX) September 7, 2023

The funny reaction of ‘El tigre’ to the curious video

Broadcast live and direct and… the ‘mosaic’. Juan Francisco plays as a visitor, calm

One of those who did not hesitate to react to the video was the tiktoker known as “El tigre”, who shared a clip on his social networks talking about the compromising fact. His publication is a sensation on social networks.

“Analysis of the next play. Juan Francisco has the national team shirt on, live broadcast and… the ‘mosaic’. Juan Francisco plays as a visitor, calm down”.

And he adds about the reaction of his colleagues: “the veteran smiles and the other doesn’t know what to do to solve the error. Look at him, he’s happy, he’s enjoying himself because the veteran knows what he’s like. Juan Francisco, they caught you out of place, breaking the law 11 Pay attention!”

