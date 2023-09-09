Athletics | Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran the world record

Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke Hicham El Guerrouj’s 2000m world record in 1999.

Norwegian running miracle Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke a more than 20-year-old world record on Friday night in the Diamond League competition in Brussels.

The 22-year-old Ingebrigtsen won the rarely contested 2,000 meter distance with a new ME time of 4:43.13.

The previous world record was held by a Moroccan of Hicham El Guerrouj on behalf of. El Guerrouj ran a time of 4:44.79 almost to the day 24 years ago, on September 7, 1999.

Ingebrigtsen won the 5,000m world championships both in August in Budapest and last year in Eugene.

At 1,500 meters, the Norwegian has Olympic gold from Tokyo and two consecutive World Cup silvers.

In the European Championships, Ingebrigtsen has won both 1,500 meters and 5,000 meters in 2018 and 2022.

Finland Camilla Richardson finished 12th in the women’s 5,000m. Richardsson ran a time of 15:13.69, which was 2.06 seconds short of his own record he ran this season.

Kisan won Kenya Lilian Kasait Rengeruk at 14:26,46. Ethiopian Medina Eisa was second with a time of 14:28.94 and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka third with his country’s record 14:29,18.