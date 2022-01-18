Carlos Salcedo made it clear from the end of the Liga MX Grita México 2021 tournament: his goal was to leave Tigres for the current semester. The Mexican defender never hid his desire to leave the ranks of the UANL team. His priority was to return to the Old Continent, but the feline directive did not receive any offer from those latitudes. In the absence of it becoming official, the 28-year-old defender would sign with Toronto FC and become the highest-paid defender in the entire Major League Soccer (MLS).
However, the whole operation could be complicated. According to the most recent reports, the board headed by Mauricio Culebro is not very happy with the attitude that Carlos Salcedo has shown in recent weeks. According to the Mediotiempo portal, the Tigres leadership is very upset with the player after his publications last weekend in which he implied that the match against Puebla would be his last game with the feline jersey.
According to this report, Salcedo assumed that his signing with Toronto FC was fully agreed and that he would return to MLS. However, the Tigres board does not consider that what the Canadian team offered is enough to take Salcedo and the negotiations have stalled. According to this information, Toronto would have offered only 2 million dollars, a figure well below what was expected by the Monterrey team.
The player, mentioned in the report, had to apologize to managers for his publications in recent days. The Tigres board could refuse to let the player out of this winter market, since the ‘Titan’ still has a contract until December 2022. How will this novel end? Will Salcedo stay with the UANL team or will he leave for Toronto? We will know in the next few days.
