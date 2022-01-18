US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil pledged on Tuesday to make its operations carbon neutral by 2050, seeking to reduce its environmental impact without making any promises about the energy products used by its customers.

ExxonMobil said in a statement that it has an ambition to go to net zero emissions of tier 1 and 2 greenhouse gases, committing its operations and those of its partners to absorb as much carbon as they emit.

However, the company did not refer to the emissions generated by the use of the hydrocarbons it produces, such as the gasoline burned by cars.

The group already has an ongoing strategy to reduce its emissions by 2030. In addition, it invests in lower emission solutions, such as carbon capture and storage projects.

ExxonMobil also warned of the need to implement environmental policies that allow it to “accelerate the deployment of key technologies at the pace and scale necessary to sustain a net-zero future”.

The group initially plans to prioritize energy efficiency measures, mitigating methane emissions, upgrading equipment and eliminating regular gas flaring operations.

It then looks at electricity and steam cogeneration projects and powering its operations through renewable or low-carbon methods.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

