At least three minors were injured this TuesdayApril 2, in a shooting that took place at a primary school in Vantaa (southern Finland), in which the perpetrator, also a minor, has already been arrested, the Finnish Police reported.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:00 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT) at the Viertola school, a few kilometers from the Helsinki-Vantaa airport. a school where nearly 800 students between seven and sixteen years old study and 90 employees work.

The authorities sent a dozen police cars and ambulances to the scene and alerted citizens to avoid traveling through the school area and not leave their homes until further notice, according to local media.

The place of the scene. Photo:Google Maps Capture Share

Shortly after 10:00 local time (7:00 GMT), the Police announced that they had arrested the suspect in the shooting, who apparently He is a student at that school between twelve and thirteen years old.

At least three children of the same age have been injured and have been taken to hospitals, although At the moment it is unknown if these are serious injuries.

In the last two decades, there have been several indiscriminate shootings with firearms in Finland that have caused dozens of victims, including two massacres in two educational centers perpetrated by two young people who killed a total of 18 people before committing suicide.

EFE

