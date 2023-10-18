Some people on social networks decide to share their experiences in many areas of life.

This was the case of Brenda Cepeda, a young woman who decided to share with his followers on the social network TikTok the frustrating moment he experienced when he was denied a visa to travel to the United States.

According to the young woman, there were three questions that were decisive for her when the visa was denied, which is why, He states that for these reasons he received a refusal from the embassy.

“They denied me a visa to the United States for answering that I earned 600 thousand Argentine pesos, being single and not having children. Apparently, being an independent woman is a problem for the United States“said the woman in her publication.

According to Cepeda, in his country of origin he has the necessary resources to be able to make any trip, including visiting various places in the United States, but he expresses that The North American authorities are not interested in that and they evaluate other types of particular situations.

Likewise, he assured that he presented all the papers and documents that were required of him and that his trip through some cities in the country remained just plans.

“I’ll be looking forward to seeing Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, but they’re not interested if you have savings,” he said.

Despite the refusal, he also expressed that he will try to make this trip in three years, during which time he will be able to process the document again.

This refusal highlights some of the possible requirements that the North American authorities request to be able to enter their country and that on many occasions it turns out to be true that you do not have to answer more than what the embassies ask you.

Success stories

However, just as there are bad and frustrated experiences when requesting this document, there are also people who achieve it only on the first attempt, that was the case of a young Mexican, who through his TikTok account reviewed some questions which he faced and managed to obtain the desired document.

In the recording shared on social networks, @luirorojas expressed that the first thing they asked him at the embassy was the reason for his trip to the United States. In response, the young man stated that he intends to spend Christmas with his cousin and visit Disney, which has parks in Florida and California, and that he would also travel with his partner.

The next question asked by the US authority was much simpler, since he did not have to answer anything, just present some documents so that they could be reviewed and validated.

And the third question was the one that required more precise information. After being questioned about his job, the young man responded accurately and always recommends using the following formula to provide information: “Degree (professional title) + time working in the corresponding company + name of the company and the position held.”

Government will ask the United States to eliminate visa requirements for Colombians

LUZ ANGELA DOMÍNGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

