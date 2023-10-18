The Whitney Museum of American Art, in Manhattan, New York City, which was founded in 1930, is interested in American art of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, although its permanent collections include other works dating back to the late nineteenth century. The total number of these collections exceeds 25,000 paintings, sculptures, drawings, prints, photographs, films, video clips, and artefacts… belonging to about 3,500 American artists.

Just as the museum focuses on the works of major living artists, it also pays attention to younger and less well-known artists, as it celebrates the works of all of them in its periodic exhibitions. In its current exhibition, the Whitney Museum presents American graphic artist Henry Taylor (65 years old), famous for his acrylic paintings, sculptures, and multimedia compositions. Art critics classify Taylor as one of the great painters, and they consider that he reinvented artistic means for his own purposes and reshaped them according to his expressive needs, which are exceptionally comprehensive and sympathetic needs, especially when he tries to provide a complete description of the life of blacks in America, starting from his private life and the lives of his friends and family environment. In addition to some black figures in the public sphere.

In this picture we see part of his mural “Timbuktu,” currently on display at the Whitney Museum, in which he embodies the historical, cultural, religious and economic role that this city played during the eras of its radiance as one of the most important and prosperous cultural, economic and political capitals of the Sahara, as it had mosques. Crowded, rich libraries, bustling markets, and famous schools attended by students from all over Africa. But sadness has shadowed Timbuktu during several periods, the most recent of which was after extremist groups took control of it for several months in 2012, and what these groups did to the city’s history and archaeological treasures, as they particularly destroyed the shrines of some of the saints there. The International Criminal Court convicted a militant who admitted to leading the gunmen who destroyed historical shrines included on the World Heritage List. It is Timbuctu, the African city that Taylor mentions in his mural of serenity and sadness inside the Whitney Museum in Manhattan! (Image from the New York Times service)