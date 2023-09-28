Boca Juniors, winner of the Libertadores Cup on six occasions, and Palmeiraswith three crowns, two of them in 2020 and 2021, will collide on Thursday at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, in the first episode of a volcanic semifinal.

‘Xeneize’ is the only Argentine team in the race and is three steps away from winning a seventh cup that has been elusive, 16 years after its last consecration, and will have to face the decisive rounds alone against the almost hegemonic dominance of the Brazilians, since in addition to Palmeiras, on the other side they appear Inter Porto Alegre and Fluminense.

(Luis Fernando Montoya, the ‘champion of life’, achieved a new and admirable title)(‘Búfalo’ Ovelar scored a great goal, but had to run off the field: video)

In any case, the situation is not different from what happened in the last four seasons, with four Brazilian champions, who took the Libertadores by storm with the titles obtained by Flamengo (2019 and 2022) and Palmeiras (2020 and 2021), in addition to the fact that the last three finals have been painted yellow-green.

Great game

This is where Boca will have to be titanic to twist the course of history and try to prevent another definition between Brazilians, a more than complicated task for the Auriazul, who has barely reached the round of the best four.

With more grit than lucidity, Boca defeated the Uruguayan Nacional (0-0 and 2-2) and its compatriot on the road Racing (both 0-0) in rough duels, and then find refuge in the solidity of their goalkeeper Sergio ‘Chiquito’ Romero in penalties, and although it has not been powerful, the concrete thing is that it has not been violated either.

Photo: Miguel Schincariol. AFP

On the other hand, Verdao passed with just enough in a tough round of 16 duel against Atlético Mineiro, and more comfortably beat the Pereira Colombian in a series that was defined in the first 45 minutes in Colombia (4-0), and then signed a 0-0 in the Allianz Park.

The money

With the arbitration of the Colombian Wilmar Roldan and the Chilean John Lara In charge of the VAR, the game attracts attention.

Roldán will be accompanied on the lines by all Colombians and the money they will win in this crucial game was known.

Roldán, for calling the game, will win 10,000 dollars (41 million pesos). Alexander Guzmán and Sebastián Vela, his assistants, each one will pocket 7,000 USD (29 million) and John Hinestroza the fourth judge 6,000 dollars (25 million).

More news

Bombshell! They reveal ‘secret’: heavyweight would run with Egan Bernal in Ineos

Shakira and ‘The Boss’: Piqué is not the only one, this is another ‘victim’ of his hints