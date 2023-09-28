Marc Marquez, as always, was one of the most sought after riders on Thursday to get his impressions, especially at a time when everyone is speculating on his future, while he continues to take time before making a decision which, to date, it is far from being defined.

In the morning, speaking to television, Marc clarified: “My future will not be decided this weekend.” Despite this, after the official press conference for the Japanese Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend in Motegi, the driver from Cervera was “surrounded” by the media present on the circuit, who tried to get some more information from him.

The future, next year. Won’t you announce anything this weekend?

“No, there will be no news on this issue over the weekend. I have always said that all deadlines must be respected. As has been said, it is true that there will be meetings, but as there were also last year or two years ago. In the end there are always the heads of Honda and HRC here, so they want to see the rider, talk to him and understand what the situation is.”

So these are meetings that have nothing to do with your future?

“They are constructive meetings, there were last year and two years. They are always constructive meetings and this too will be like that. They are above all interested in the project winning and that the Repsol Honda Team continues to make history as it has done in all this years”.

Are you trying to send a message to make us understand or are you just having fun in your encounters with the media?

“No, you ask me questions, I answer and take my time. What do you want me to tell you? Obviously in any relationship, be it as a couple or as a team, it is not necessary to always know everything, I think that little by little it must be built. The best thing, as I said, is to build and there are no illusions. The relationship we have with Honda is very good, we have always had it, we have given a lot to each other. I have a contract with them and the thing more important is that we both feel comfortable with each other to be successful.”

This morning Cal Crutchlow came out to say that riding a Ducati you would have won the World Championship in a landslide…

“It’s a wrong thought. Obviously every rider, every bike, every team has its moment. No one is eternal, no team or no bike will dominate every year. It’s a compliment, thank you very much, but the younger riders are coming, they are reinventing things. Marco Bezzecchi had a great race in India, Jorge Martin had a great race in Misano, Pecco Bagnaia is having a great year: they are very good riders, it’s not easy at all.”

What would be more deserving, winning with another team or bringing Honda back to victory?

“More than evaluating one thing or the other, the question is staying in one’s comfort zone or leaving it. It’s taking more or less risks. Both options have the same objective, but different merits.”

What is your comfort zone?

“My comfort zone is that I’ve been at Honda for ten years and it’s still Honda.”

Even without results?

“Yes, it’s where I’ve been all my life, where I have my team, where I have the best salary on the grid, why change? It’s like staying at home or sleeping in a hotel.”

Read also: