Friday, December 29, 2023, 11:21



An employment contract includes the conditions agreed between the worker and the company with which he or she will establish a professional relationship. Currently, with digitalization, it is less common for physical copies of said agreement to be delivered, but instead its filing is done through a computer system, which communicates the basic data to the interested party. But what happens if it is necessary for the worker get from your employment contract?

The State Public Employment Service (SEPE) allows, through its electronic headquarters, to consult the stipulated conditions online and print this document. This service makes it possible to obtain a list of contract data that have been communicated since May 1, 1997 to the SEPE.

The worker may request a specific period of start dates for the employment relationship, being able to select all contracts for the query or narrow the search by indicating a specific company and/or certain types of contract (in this case start dates are not allowed). start prior to March 4, 2001). However, this query cannot be obtained if the worker has more than 210 contracts in the requested period.

How to access this document



To access an employment contract, the user must enter the SEPE electronic headquarters and follow the following route: Procedures and services > People > Contracts > Consultation of a worker's contract data.

On that page you will find a link that will take you to the screen where you must enter the Digital Certificate or electronic DNI, since to use this service it is necessary to have one of these two identification systems.

Once identification has been made, the worker will be able to specify, depending on the company, type of contract or time periods. The list of contracts obtained can be printed, generating a PDF document called 'Relation of communications of the employment contract of a worker'. This will show the date, time and an electronic security fingerprint.

It will also be possible to mark each of the communications, generating an individual PDF document of the contract, with all the communicated data of the company, worker, and contract, in which the date, time and an electronic security fingerprint will also be recorded.