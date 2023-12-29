During 2023, oil markets were subjected to dramatic fluctuations, in light of many different factors that put pressure on prices, including those related to decisions related to production by OPEC+, the volume of production from outside it, and American stocks, in addition to the impact of economic data, interest rate decisions, and the state of uncertainty. Dominating the markets throughout the year regarding the end date of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening cycle.

#Timeline…the #prominent #stations #affecting #oil #prices