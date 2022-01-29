Tomorrow Mexico will face each other Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium, in one of the most anticipated matches of the week in the final Hexagonal. Both teams arrive motivated after having achieved the three points in their last game, which gives them greater aspirations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
These types of meetings are usually entertaining and the Tricolor has hegemony over the Ticos. The two teams have met in 53 occasions in history, with 33 wins for the Aztec team, for 6 trumps Costa Ricans and 14 draws. In fact, the last time they faced each other on the field of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula was in 2017.
Was a Friday March 24, 2017when the Aztec witnessed the most recent match played in Mexico City. On that occasion, the former Guillermo Cañedo looked ecstatic and saw how those led by coach Juan Carlos Osorio authoritatively beat Costa Rica by a score of 2-0 in the game corresponding to the World Cup qualifying round for Russia 2018.
The goals were the work of Javier Herández (7′) and Nestor Araujo (45′), while the man of the match was Carlos Vela, who had an outstanding performance and made the two passes for the goals.
This was the Tricolor lineup:
Guillermo Ochoa (P);
Carlos Salcedo, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Miguel Layún;
Rafael Marquez, Hector Herrera, Jonathan Dos Santos;
Carlos Vela, Oribe Peralta and Javier Hernandez.
After that, Mexicans and Costa Ricans have faced each other in 6 occasionswith credit balance for Mexico with 5 wins and a draw. In the most recent game, the Tricolor beat the Ticos by a minimum; while the last time Costa Rica beat the Aztec team was in 2013, when they won 2-1 at the San José Stadium.
